Investors in Russia face mark-to-no-market problem

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The rouble tanked and Moscow’s bourse froze after the West intensified sanctions against President Vladimir Putin. Money managers and foreign companies face the prospect of writing off Russian assets. Uncertainty about who bears those costs will ricochet around global markets.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russia’s central bank more than doubled its key policy rate on Feb. 28 and introduced some capital controls as it scrambled to shield the economy from unprecedented Western sanctions that sent the rouble tumbling to record lows.

- The main interest rate will rise to 20%, from 9.5%, the central bank said, “to compensate for the increased depreciation and inflation risk.”

- The monetary authority also ordered companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues, and temporarily banned Russian brokers from selling securities held by foreigners. It did not specify which securities the ban applies to. The central bank later said the stock and derivatives markets would remain closed on Feb. 28.

- The rouble slid by 21% to 100 against the U.S. dollar by 1000 GMT, while shares in Russian companies listed in London fell sharply; Russian lender Sberbank’s stock slid 62%, and oil giant Rosneft was down 41%.

- European lenders with Russian subsidiaries were also affected. Shares in Raiffeisen Bank, Erste Bank and Société Générale were down 10% or more. Shares in BP, which announced on Feb. 27 that it would quit Russia, were down 6%.

- Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will divest its Russian assets, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on Feb. 27. The assets were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.8 billion) at the end of 2021.

