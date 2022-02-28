Israel manufacturing production up 3.3% in 2021

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Israel's manufacturing production rose 3.3% in 2021 led by non-technology sectors, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. (ILIP=ECI).

High-tech output increased 2.2% last year, but production excluding high-tech gained 4.4% in 2021, the bureau said.

In December, manufacturing output rose a seasonally adjusted 5.9% after a 4.1% decline in November.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

