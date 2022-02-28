Israel should move to 2% inflation target, Citi urges central bank

JERUSALEM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Citi on Monday called on Israel's central bank to adopt a 2% inflation target like its U.S. and European peers to boost credibility, saying the current range of 1-3% is ineffective over time.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Israel said it wanted to get opinions from organisations, academics, companies and private individuals by March 20 on whether they think the long-standing inflation target of 1-3% and the way it is calculated is appropriate in the long term.

Citi said it was responding to the public call, with economist Michel Nies believing the broadest measure of the consumer price index (CPI) should be the target rather than core indicators that strip out energy and housing prices.

The bank has maintained the 1-3% target since it was set by the government in 2003. However, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said last July that he saw room for a change in the target as well as possibly the criteria for determining it, given structural economic changes such as technological advancements and online shopping pushing prices down.

He has since said that a final decision on whether to adjust the target was likely in 2022.

"A target range, as currently in place, leaves too much room for interpretation," Nies said in a client note. "While a range of two percentage points of possible outcomes is perfectly acceptable for the short term -- and even further deviations are fine under certain circumstances -- the cumulative effect over the medium term would be significant."

Nies said 2% -- currently the midpoint of Israel's range, seems to be the best price stability target and is universally accepted.

"The 2% rate is certainly not set in stone, but we think it should take very robust evidence for the Bank of Israel to come to a different conclusion than the Fed and the European Central Bank regarding what constitutes too low/too high inflation over the medium term," he said, adding he did not believe the shekel's appreciation should be a factor in the decision.

Israel's inflation rate was 3.1% in January, the first time it had exceeded the target range since 2011.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra

