Italian CEOs’ Putin call exposes European discord

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rome is pushing the firms to scrap their virtual chat with the Russian leader. With their varying degrees of investment, trade and energy dependence, Europeans have more to lose from sanctions against Moscow than the United States. That lets Putin pit them all against each other.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Top executives of some of Italy’s largest companies including utility Enel and financial services group UniCredit were due to hold a video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 26 to discuss economic ties, Reuters reported.

- The Italian government was putting pressure on the group to cancel the virtual meeting, Reuters reported on Jan. 26, reflecting the heightened diplomatic tensions between Moscow and the West over the possibility of another Russian invasion of Ukraine.

- Washington and Brussels have threatened tough sanctions against Russia in the event of an incursion. Russia has denied it plans to invade, even while amassing tens of thousands of troops on its border.

Column by Dasha Afanasieva in London and Lisa Jucca in Milan. Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok

