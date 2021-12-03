It’s a dangerous time to buy China’s property dip
HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Small Chinese developer Fantasia shocked markets when it defaulted on a $206 mln bond out of the blue, despite $4 bln in cash on its balance sheet. Now creditors are pushing it toward bankruptcy. Investors eying distressed property bonds should think twice; Fantasia has company.
Full view will be published shortly.
Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
CONTEXT NEWS
- Fantasia Holdings said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Nov. 25 that a “winding-up petition” related to an “alleged” loan of $149 million had been filed against one of its major units.
- Fantasia missed payment on $206 million in offshore notes that were due on Oct. 4.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.