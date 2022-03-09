It’s time for Macron to pull Total out of Russia

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - French governments usually don’t hesitate to meddle in corporate affairs. The oil major’s refusal to sell its 19% stake in oligarch-controlled Novatek suggests uncharacteristic modesty from President Macron. Given the damage to France’s reputation, this doesn’t make sense.

CONTEXT NEWS

- France’s TotalEnergies said on March 3 that it supported “the scope and strength” of European sanctions imposed on Russia, but declined to comment on the fate of its stake in Novatek, the Russian oil group in which it holds a 19.4% stake.

- Asked about the French group’s Russian activities, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on March 1 that there was a “problem of principle to work with political or economic figures close to Russian power”, and indicated that he would talk with TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné.

