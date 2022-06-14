Japan April core machinery orders rise 10.8% month/month

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 10.8% in April from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, versus a 1.5% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, gained 19.0% in April, the Cabinet Office data found.

The government upgraded its assessment of machinery orders, saying they appeared to be picking up.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

