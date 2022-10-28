Japan cabinet approves spending package to ease inflation pain















TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday unveiled a new stimulus package with spending worth 39.0 trillion yen ($265 billion) that it said would boost gross domestic product (GDP) by around 4.6%.

The government said it would compile an extra budget in the current fiscal year worth 29.6 trillion yen to fund the package.

In a document detailing the package, the government also expressed hope the Bank of Japan would pay attention to the impact financial market moves could have on the economy.

($1 = 147.0900 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











