Japan calls for creditor nations' talks on Sri Lanka debt restructuring

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Friday urged all creditor nations to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring, after the crisis-hit South Asian nation reached a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

"It's important for all creditor nations, including China and India, to gather to discuss Sri Lanka's debt restructuring," Suzuki told a news conference.

Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the global lender said on Thursday, as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. read more

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam

