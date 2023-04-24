Japan considers widening long-term foreign worker visa scheme -Nikkei















TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan is considering expanding the areas in which skilled foreign workers can receive long-term work visas to 12 from three, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

The change would include sectors such as food manufacturing and could take effect as early as June, the Nikkei added.

Rapidly-ageing Japan suffers from a shortage of labour in a number of sectors but remains reluctant to allow a widespread immigration of foreign labourers.

Under a law that took effect in 2019, a category of "specified skilled workers" in 14 sectors such as farming, nursing care and sanitation have been granted Japanese visas.

But stays have been limited to five years and without family members for workers in all but the construction and shipping sectors, with those in care for the elderly allowed extended stays under a special permit system.

The revision would expand the long-term work visas to sectors including farming, fishing, food manufacturing and food services, the Nikkei said.

Talks are underway with the aim of having the revisions approved by the cabinet as early as June, it added.

