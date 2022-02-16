Japan Dec core machinery orders rise 3.6% month/month

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 3.6% in December from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, versus a 1.8% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 5.1% in December, the Cabinet office data found.

The government upgraded the assessment of machinery orders, saying they were picking up.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing

