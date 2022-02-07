1 minute read
Japan Dec household spending falls 0.2% year/year
TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 0.2% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.3% gain.
