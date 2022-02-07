Japan Dec real wages post biggest monthly fall since May 2020

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's real wages posted the largest drop in more than 18 months in December, the government said on Tuesday, as global inflationary pressures and a rise in part-time workers hurt households' purchasing power.

The world's third-largest economy has struggled to achieve a substantial improvement in wages for years, undermining its ability to achieve solid economic growth as it also faces a rapidly ageing population.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key gauge of households' purchasing power, slumped 2.2% year-on-year in December, the biggest drop since a 2.3% fall in May 2020, data from the labour ministry showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

For the whole of 2021, real wages were flat, snapping two years of declines after a 1.2% fall in 2020 and a 1.0% drop in 2019, according to the data.

The drop in the monthly data was mainly due to a jump in a consumer price index that the labour ministry uses to calculate real wages, which gained 2.0% in December, as well as an increase in part-timer workers.

"The overall wage average declined because of a rise in the share of people working shorter hours," said an official at the labour ministry.

Nominal total cash earnings slipped 0.2% in December, posting their first fall in 10 months, after a revised 0.8% gain in November, while regular pay was up 0.2%, the data showed.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 4.8% in December from the same period a year earlier, rising for the ninth straight month.

Special payments, which include the discretionary winter bonuses that firms will slash when they face headwinds, lost 0.9% in December after a revised 6.9% increase in November.

The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in December:

----------------------------------------------------------------

Payments (amount) (yr/yr % change)

Total cash earnings 546,580 yen ($4,752.04) -0.2

-Monthly wage 265,011 yen +0.5

-Regular pay 245,911 yen +0.2

-Overtime pay 19,020 yen +4.8

-Special payments 281,569 yen -0.9

----------------------------------------------------------------

Number of workers (million) (yr/yr % change)

Overall 52.241 mln +1.1

-General employees 35.578 mln +0.5

-Part-time employees 16.662 mln +2.3

----------------------------------------------------------------

The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed for more than one month at a company that employed more than five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that employs more than five people.

To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html

($1 = 115.0200 yen)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.