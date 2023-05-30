Japan finance minister Suzuki: Must maintain yen credibility in guiding fiscal policy















TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday said he must guide fiscal policy based on common international understanding as global economic and financial situations change greatly.

Suzuki told reporters the finance minister's advisory panel argued on Monday that economic fundamentals that have backed the yen's credibility are no longer considered absolute and that policymakers must strive to maintain credibility in the currency.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.