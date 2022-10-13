Japan finmin says govt ready to take action vs speculative yen moves















TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday the government will take decisive action in the currency market if speculative moves were seen in the yen.

"It's not as if we have a specific (dollar/yen) level in mind. Instead, we're looking at volatility," Suzuki told reporters after attending the G7 and G20 finance leaders' meeting in Washington.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.