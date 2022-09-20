Japan govt will spend $24 bln in budget reserves to cope with price hikes

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet.

($1 = 143.1800 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam

