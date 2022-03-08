Skip to main content
Japan Jan coincident index down 0.5 point - govt

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan's coincident indicator index fell 0.5 point in January from the previous month, the government said on Tuesday, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant derailed an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The index, which comprises a variety of data such as factory output, employment and retail sales, dropped to 94.3 in January, the Cabinet Office said.

The index of leading economic indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, compiled from data such as job offers and consumer sentiment, fell 1.0 point to 103.7.

Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

