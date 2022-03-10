Japan Jan household spending jumps 6.9% year/year - govt

TOKYO, March 11 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 6.9% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, versus economists' median estimate of a 3.6% gain.

It marked the first year-on-year rise in six months.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya

