Japan January exports rise 9.6% year/year -MOF

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 9.6% in January from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise was weaker than the 16.5% increase expected by economist in a Reuters poll, and follows growth of 17.5% in December.

January imports rose 39.6% year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 37.1% increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 2.1911 trillion yen ($18.99 billion), versus a median estimate for a 1.607 trillion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 115.3600 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Leslie Adler

