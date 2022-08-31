Japan July factory output rises 1.0% month/month

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A worker checks machinery at a factory in Higashiosaka, Japan June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Sakura Murakami

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 1.0% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to gain 5.5% in August and increase 0.8% in September, the data showed.

For the full tables on METI's website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.