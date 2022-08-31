1 minute read
Japan July factory output rises 1.0% month/month
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output rose 1.0% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, compared with a median market forecast for a 0.5% decline.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to gain 5.5% in August and increase 0.8% in September, the data showed.
For the full tables on METI's website.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.