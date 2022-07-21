Japan June core CPI rises 2.2% year/year - govt

People make their way at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.2% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, coming in above the central bank's 2% inflation target for the third straight month.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 1.0% in June from a year ago.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink

