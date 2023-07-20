Japan June exports rise 1.5% yr/yr - MOF

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan's exports in June rose 1.5% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise was less than a 2.2% gain expected by 15 economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.6% rise in May.

Imports fell 12.9% year-on-year in June, versus the median estimate for an 11.3% decrease.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 43 billion yen ($307.96 million), versus the median estimate for a 46.7 billion yen deficit. It was the first time in 23 months the trade balance has recorded a surplus.

($1 = 139.6300 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.