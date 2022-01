Japan to keep FY2025 target for balancing budget in review -Mainichi

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japan will stick to its fiscal 2025 target for balancing its budget when it reviews the timeframe for the goal in coming weeks, the Mainichi reported on Thursday, in an early victory for proponents of bringing the country's fiscal house in order.

Whether the government would keep or ditch the goal in favour of more stimulus spending has been in focus as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced pressure from both sides within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

As part of efforts to rein in its huge public debt, Japan has for years set a timeframe for bringing the primary budget, excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs, back to a surplus in its annual fiscal blueprint.

Japan has pushed back the goal of achieving a primary balance several times, and its most recent pledge of fiscal 2025 came with a caveat that the target would be reassessed given the economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nikkei business daily reported separately that the government would bring forward by one year a medium-term goal of achieving a surplus, to fiscal 2026, in anticipation of higher corporate tax revenues through an economic recovery.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.