Japan logs trade deficit again in Dec as imports outpace exports -MOF
TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 11.5% in December from a year earlier while imports grew 20.6%, resulting in a trade deficit worth 1.45 trillion yen ($11.27 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.
The rises in shipments and imports compared with 10.1% and 22.4% year-on-year gains respectively expected by economists in a Reuters poll. The trade deficit compared with economists' median estimates for 1.65 trillion yen.
For the whole of 2022, Japan logged a trade deficit of 19.971 trillion yen, the biggest amount on record going back to 1979.
To view full tables, go to the MOF website:
http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm
($1 = 128.6100 yen)
