Japan May core machinery orders fall 5.6% month/month

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 5.6% in May from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, compared with a 5.5% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, gained 7.4%, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

