Japan Nov core machinery orders fall 8.3% m/m - govt















TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 8.3% in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

The decline was bigger than a 0.9% dip expected by economists in a Reuters poll and marked the first decrease in two months after a 5.4% gain in October.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, slipped 3.7%, versus a forecast 2.4% increase, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

