Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior.

Imports increased 43.8% in the year to November, versus the median estimate for an 40.0% increase and a 26.7% advance in the previous month.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 954.8 billion yen ($8.37 billion), against the median estimate for a 675.0 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 114.1400 yen)

