Japan Nov exports up 20% yr/yr, overwhelmed by hefty imports -MOF















TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 20% in November from a year earlier but imports outpaced shipments, resulting in a 16th straight month of trade deficits, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise in exports matched a 19.8% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 25.3% gain in October.

Imports rose 30.3% in the year to November, versus the median estimate for a 27.0% increase expected by economists and a 53.5% jump in October.

As a result, the trade balance came to a deficit of 2.03 trillion yen ($15.00 billion), versus the median estimate for a 1.68 trillion yen shortfall.

For the tables, go to the MOF website:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 135.3500 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











