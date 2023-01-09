Japan Nov household spending unexpectedly falls 1.2% year/year















TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 1.2% in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, versus a median market forecast for a 0.5% gain.

On a seasonally-adjusted month-on-month basis, household spending decreased 0.9% in November, compared with an estimated 0.5% decline.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm

