Japan Oct retail sales rise 0.9% year/year - govt

TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.9% in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

That compared with a median market forecast for a 1.1% growth.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.htm

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Kantaro Komiya

