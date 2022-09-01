Japan Q2 corporate capex up 4.6% year/year - MOF

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment in April-June by 4.6% from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Sept. 8, after a preliminary estimate last month showed that Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in the second quarter. read more

For the full tables, go to the MOF website: https://www.mof.go.jp/english/pri/reference/ssc/r4.4-6e.pdf

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.