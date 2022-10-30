Japan September factory output falls 1.6% in September from the previous month

[1/2] A man works at a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato















TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 1.6% in September from the previous month, government data showed on Monday, slightly more than the median market forecast for a 1.0% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to fall 0.4% in October and rise 0.8% in November, the data also showed.

