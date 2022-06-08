Japan service sector sentiment rises for 3rd month in May -govt

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's service sector sentiment index rose for the third straight month in May, a sign of improving sentiment about the overall economy, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff, called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends, showed their confidence about current economic conditions increased 3.6 points to 54.0.

Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Tom Hogue

