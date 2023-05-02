Japan, South Korea finance ministers meet for 1st bilateral meeting in 7 years

23rd trilateral meeting of Finance Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China
South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Wang Dongwei, a vice finance minister of China, Governor of Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda, Deputy Director General of People's Bank of China Chen Jing and Governor of the Bank of Korea Rhee Chang-yong pose for a group photo during a photo session of the 23rd trilateral meeting of Finance Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China in Incheon, South Korea, May 2, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

INCHEON, South Korea May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho on Tuesday met on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) annual meetings held this week.

It was the first bilateral finance leaders' meeting in seven years, highlighting improving relations between Japan and South Korea in the face of North Korea's frequent missile launches and China's more muscular role on the global stage.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Jihoon Lee Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

