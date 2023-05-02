Japan, South Korea finance ministers meet for 1st bilateral meeting in 7 years















INCHEON, South Korea May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho on Tuesday met on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) annual meetings held this week.

It was the first bilateral finance leaders' meeting in seven years, highlighting improving relations between Japan and South Korea in the face of North Korea's frequent missile launches and China's more muscular role on the global stage.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Jihoon Lee Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.