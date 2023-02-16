Japan suffers record merchandise trade deficit as exports slow - MOF















TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's merchandise exports in January rose 3.5% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday, slowing sharply from the prior month's double-digit gain and compared with a 0.8% rise expected by economists.

Imports of goods and raw materials grew 17.8% in the year to January, compared with the median estimate in a Reuters poll for a 18.4% increase.

The result was a record merchandise trade deficit worth 3.4966 trillion yen ($26.11 billion). Economists in the poll had expected a 3.87 trillion yen deficit.

For tables, click http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 133.9300 yen)

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Bradley Perrett











