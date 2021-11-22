Japanese golf buyout plays like a long par-4

MELBOURNE, Nov 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank-backed Fortress is paying $3.5 bln for Accordia’s collection of courses. The sport’s Covid-19 resurgence probably isn’t sustainable, so a valuation of over 10 times EBITDA adds some hazards. A few solid strategic shots, however, could make the investment green reachable.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @jgfarb on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Accordia Golf said on Nov. 16 that its South Korean private equity owner MBK Partners had agreed to transfer its shares in the company to Fortress Investment Group, a SoftBank-backed investment firm with $54 billion under management. The deal values Accordia’s enterprise at 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.