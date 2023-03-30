Japanese regulator fines utilities $754.7 mln for forming cartel















TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday that it has ordered three utilities to pay a fine totalling more than 100 billion yen ($754.66 million) for violating anti-monopoly laws and forming a cartel.

Among the three, Chugoku Electric Power Co (9504.T) was hit with the biggest fine of 70.7 billion yen. Chugoku Electric separately announced that president Natsuhiko Takimoto and chairman Mareshige Shimizu would retire in June.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission also ordered Chubu Electric Power Co (9502.T) to pay a 27.6 billion yen fine, while Kyushu Electric Power Co (9508.T) was ordered to pay 2.7 billion yen.

Chubu Electric said it would file a lawsuit to rescind the FTC's order.

Regulators had investigated the companies for anti-competitive behaviour and concluded that they had formed a cartel. read more

($1 = 132.5100 yen)

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Bernadette Baum











