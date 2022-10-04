Japan's cash in circulation falls for 1st time since 2012 - BOJ















TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's monetary base, or the amount of cash circulating in the economy, fell 3.3% in September from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, marking the first year-on-year decline since April 2012.

The data highlights a turning point in Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's massive asset-buying programme deployed in 2013, which aimed at firing up inflation to his 2% target with heavy money printing.

The drop, which followed a 0.4% rise in August, reflected shrinking demand under the BOJ's pandemic-relief scheme, which was created in 2020 to ease funding strains caused by the crisis and will be phased out next year.

