TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.4% in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The increase in the core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes energy costs, matched a median market forecast and followed a 3.1% rise in March.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











