Japan's Dec oil imports up 13.6% y/y at 2.97 mln bpd - METI

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 13.6% to 2.97 million barrels per day (14.63 million kilolitres) in December from a year earlier, marking a fifth straight month of gains, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Monday.

The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.

To get Japan's product sales, imports, inventories and other statistics (in English) for November, please click on:

https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/sekiyuso/index.html

To see Japan's monthly refinery run rate, click on

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.