Japan's factory mood improves in Dec as supply woes ease - Reuters Tankan
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' business confidence index rose to a four-month high in December as supply constraints began to ease, the Reuters Tankan showed, offering policymakers some hope the economy was headed for a moderate recovery. read more
The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists.
Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
2022 2021
MAR (f'cast) DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS (+26) +22 +13 +16 +18 +33 +25
---------------------------------------------------------------
(Materials) (+19) +25 +19 +12 +18 +34 +18
- Textiles/paper (+9) 0 0 -25 -27 0 -17
- Chemicals (+33) +56 +33 +36 +44 +72 +44
- Oil refinery/ceramics (+11) +11 +22 +22 +22 +33 +22
- Steel/nonferrous metals (+9) +9 +8 0 +16 0 +9
(Manufactured products) (+30) +21 +10 +19 +19 +31 +29
- Food (+16) +9 0 +18 +7 0 +9
- Metal products/machinery (+34) +26 +20 +34 +39 +53 +43
- Electric machinery (+23) +27 +23 +36 +14 +28 +19
- Autos/transport equipment(+45) 0 -29 -31 -14 +34 +46
- Precision machinery/others(+32) +25 +19 +20 +27 +16 +17
===============================================================
NON-MANUFACTURERS (+21) +6 +1 -1 -2 +5 -3
---------------------------------------------------------------
- Real estate/construction (-10) -5 -9 -13 -4 +5 +5
- Retail/wholesale (+23) +13 +5 -3 -3 +9 0
- Wholesalers (+33) +33 +23 +11 +17 +6 +6
- Retailers (+14) -5 -11 -16 -22 +11 -5
- Information/communications(+54) +54 +54 +46 +50 +27 +36
- Transport/utility (+38) +5 +5 +24 +5 +10 0
- Other services (+8) -16 -23 -30 -28 -15 -32
===============================================================
*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***
===============================================================
MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS
RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ
---------------------------------------------------------------
MAR 2022 (forecast) (+26) - (+21) -
FEB - - - -
JAN - - - -
DEC 2021 +22 (+14) +6 (+3)
NOV +13 - +1 -
OCT +16 - -1 -
SEP +18 +18 -2 +2
AUG +33 - +5 -
JUL +25 - -3 -
JUN +22 +14 0 +1
MAY +21 - +2 -
APR +13 - -3 -
MAR +6 +5 -5 -1
FEB +3 - -7 -
JAN -1 - -11 -
DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5
NOV -13 - -13 -
OCT -26 - -16 -
SEP -29 -27 -18 -12
AUG -33 - -23 -
JUL -44 - -26 -
JUN -46 -34 -32 -17
MAY -44 - -36 -
APR -30 - -23 -
MAR -20 -8 -10 +8
FEB -5 - +15 -
JAN -6 - +14 -
DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20
NOV -9 - +12 -
OCT -5 - +25 -
SEP -7 +5 +19 +21
AUG -4 - +13 -
JUL +3 - +25 -
JUN +6 +7 +22 +23
MAY +12 - +27 -
APR +8 - +24 -
MAR +10 +12 +22 +21
FEB +13 - +22 -
JAN +18 - +31 -
----------------------------------------------------------------
