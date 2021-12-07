Japan's factory mood improves in Dec as supply woes ease - Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' business confidence index rose to a four-month high in December as supply constraints began to ease, the Reuters Tankan showed, offering policymakers some hope the economy was headed for a moderate recovery. read more

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

2022 2021

MAR (f'cast) DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG JUL

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS (+26) +22 +13 +16 +18 +33 +25

---------------------------------------------------------------

(Materials) (+19) +25 +19 +12 +18 +34 +18

- Textiles/paper (+9) 0 0 -25 -27 0 -17

- Chemicals (+33) +56 +33 +36 +44 +72 +44

- Oil refinery/ceramics (+11) +11 +22 +22 +22 +33 +22

- Steel/nonferrous metals (+9) +9 +8 0 +16 0 +9

(Manufactured products) (+30) +21 +10 +19 +19 +31 +29

- Food (+16) +9 0 +18 +7 0 +9

- Metal products/machinery (+34) +26 +20 +34 +39 +53 +43

- Electric machinery (+23) +27 +23 +36 +14 +28 +19

- Autos/transport equipment(+45) 0 -29 -31 -14 +34 +46

- Precision machinery/others(+32) +25 +19 +20 +27 +16 +17

===============================================================

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+21) +6 +1 -1 -2 +5 -3

---------------------------------------------------------------

- Real estate/construction (-10) -5 -9 -13 -4 +5 +5

- Retail/wholesale (+23) +13 +5 -3 -3 +9 0

- Wholesalers (+33) +33 +23 +11 +17 +6 +6

- Retailers (+14) -5 -11 -16 -22 +11 -5

- Information/communications(+54) +54 +54 +46 +50 +27 +36

- Transport/utility (+38) +5 +5 +24 +5 +10 0

- Other services (+8) -16 -23 -30 -28 -15 -32

===============================================================

*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ

---------------------------------------------------------------

MAR 2022 (forecast) (+26) - (+21) -

FEB - - - -

JAN - - - -

DEC 2021 +22 (+14) +6 (+3)

NOV +13 - +1 -

OCT +16 - -1 -

SEP +18 +18 -2 +2

AUG +33 - +5 -

JUL +25 - -3 -

JUN +22 +14 0 +1

MAY +21 - +2 -

APR +13 - -3 -

MAR +6 +5 -5 -1

FEB +3 - -7 -

JAN -1 - -11 -

DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5

NOV -13 - -13 -

OCT -26 - -16 -

SEP -29 -27 -18 -12

AUG -33 - -23 -

JUL -44 - -26 -

JUN -46 -34 -32 -17

MAY -44 - -36 -

APR -30 - -23 -

MAR -20 -8 -10 +8

FEB -5 - +15 -

JAN -6 - +14 -

DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20

NOV -9 - +12 -

OCT -5 - +25 -

SEP -7 +5 +19 +21

AUG -4 - +13 -

JUL +3 - +25 -

JUN +6 +7 +22 +23

MAY +12 - +27 -

APR +8 - +24 -

MAR +10 +12 +22 +21

FEB +13 - +22 -

JAN +18 - +31 -

----------------------------------------------------------------

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya

