Japan's factory mood turns less optimistic in January - Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers were less positive about their business conditions in January than a month ago as profit margins at some firms were pressured by rising energy and raw material costs, the Reuters Tankan showed.

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

2022 2021

APR (f'cast) JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP AUG

===============================================================

MANUFACTURERS (+29) +17 +22 +13 +16 +18 +33

---------------------------------------------------------------

(Materials) (+21) +13 +25 +19 +12 +18 +34

- Textiles/paper (-8) -9 0 0 -25 -27 0

- Chemicals (+37) +47 +56 +33 +36 +44 +72

- Oil refinery/ceramics (+33) 0 +11 +22 +22 +22 +33

- Steel/nonferrous metals (+18) -9 +9 +8 0 +16 0

(Manufactured products) (+33) +20 +21 +10 +19 +19 +31

- Food (+36) +27 +9 0 +18 +7 0

- Metal products/machinery (+54) +38 +26 +20 +34 +39 +53

- Electric machinery (+19) +14 +27 +23 +36 +14 +28

- Autos/transport equipment(+25) -17 0 -29 -31 -14 +34

- Precision machinery/others(+20) +20 +25 +19 +20 +27 +16

===============================================================

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+14) +8 +6 +1 -1 -2 +5

---------------------------------------------------------------

- Real estate/construction (-14) -9 -5 -9 -13 -4 +5

- Retail/wholesale (+20) +14 +13 +5 -3 -3 +9

- Wholesalers (+40) +33 +33 +23 +11 +17 +6

- Retailers (+5) 0 -5 -11 -16 -22 +11

- Information/communications(+53) +46 +54 +54 +46 +50 +27

- Transport/utility (+13) +9 +5 +5 +24 +5 +10

- Other services (+4) -8 -16 -23 -30 -28 -15

===============================================================

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.