Japan's factory sentiment worsens for second month in Feb - Reuters Tankan

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers' sentiment index fell for a second month to an 11-month low on soaring COVID-19 infections and commodity costs, the Reuters Tankan showed. L4N2UP0BD

The Reuters Tankan index readings are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A negative reading means that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Following is a table of indexes for key sectors and a comparison with the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

2022 2021

MAY (f'cast) FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEP

MANUFACTURERS (+18) +6 +17 +22 +13 +16 +18

(Materials) (+15) +6 +13 +25 +19 +12 +18

- Textiles/paper (-10) -20 -9 0 0 -25 -27

- Chemicals (+26) +26 +47 +56 +33 +36 +44

- Oil refinery/ceramics (+13) +25 0 +11 +22 +22 +22

- Steel/nonferrous metals (+18) -18 -9 +9 +8 0 +16

(Manufactured products) (+19) +6 +20 +21 +10 +19 +19

- Food (+9) -9 +27 +9 0 +18 +7

- Metal products/machinery (+28) +20 +38 +26 +20 +34 +39

- Electric machinery (+23) +14 +14 +27 +23 +36 +14

- Autos/transport equipment (0) -29 -17 0 -29 -31 -14

- Precision machinery/others(+25) +16 +20 +25 +19 +20 +27

NON-MANUFACTURERS (+14) +3 +8 +6 +1 -1 -2

- Real estate/construction (-9) -9 -9 -5 -9 -13 -4

- Retail/wholesale (+13) +13 +14 +13 +5 -3 -3

- Wholesalers (+18) +12 +33 +33 +23 +11 +17

- Retailers (+7) +13 0 -5 -11 -16 -22

- Information/communications(+54) +54 +46 +54 +54 +46 +50

- Transport/utility (+33) +5 +9 +5 +5 +24 +5

- Other services (0) -23 -8 -16 -23 -30 -28

*** COMPARISON WITH BANK OF JAPAN TANKAN ***

MANUFACTURERS NON-MANUFACTURERS

RTRS BOJ RTRS BOJ

MAY 2022 (forecast) (+18) - (+14) -

APR - - - -

MAR - (+13) - (+5)

FEB +6 - +3 -

JAN +17 - +8 -

DEC 2021 +22 +18 +6 +6

NOV +13 - +1 -

OCT +16 - -1 -

SEP +18 +18 -2 +2

AUG +33 - +5 -

JUL +25 - -3 -

JUN +22 +14 0 +1

MAY +21 - +2 -

APR +13 - -3 -

MAR +6 +5 -5 -1

FEB +3 - -7 -

JAN -1 - -11 -

DEC 2020 -9 -10 -4 -5

NOV -13 - -13 -

OCT -26 - -16 -

SEP -29 -27 -18 -12

AUG -33 - -23 -

JUL -44 - -26 -

JUN -46 -34 -32 -17

MAY -44 - -36 -

APR -30 - -23 -

MAR -20 -8 -10 +8

FEB -5 - +15 -

JAN -6 - +14 -

DEC 2019 -6 0 +14 +20

NOV -9 - +12 -

OCT -5 - +25 -

SEP -7 +5 +19 +21

AUG -4 - +13 -

JUL +3 - +25 -

JUN +6 +7 +22 +23

MAY +12 - +27 -

APR +8 - +24 -

MAR +10 +12 +22 +21

FEB +13 - +22 -

JAN +18 - +31 -

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya

