Japan's FTC to fine 3 utilities for antitrust practices in industrial power supply - Nikkei















TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission has decided to fine three major utility firms tens of billions of yen in total for breaching antitrust laws, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The regulator will penalise Chugoku Electric Power Co (9502.T), Kyushu Electric Power Co (9508.T) and Chubu Electric Power Co (9504.T) for agreeing not to expand in each other's industrial power supply markets, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Mark Potter











