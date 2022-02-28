Japan's Jan oil imports up 5.2% y/y at 2.72 mln bpd - METI

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's crude oil imports rose 5.2% to 2.72 million barrels per day (13.38 million kilolitres) in January from a year earlier, marking a sixth straight monthly gain, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Monday.

The table below outlines Japan's crude oil imports by country. Amounts are in kilolitres.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi

