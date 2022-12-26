Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in Nov















TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5% in November, while the availability of jobs stayed at its highest level since March 2020, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll and was down from 2.6% in October.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from October.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama, writing by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











