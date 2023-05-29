Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.6% in April















TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.6% in April from 2.8% in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was below economists' median forecast of 2.7% in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.32, unchanged from March, labour ministry data showed.

