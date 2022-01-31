Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.7% in December

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.7% in December, while the availability of jobs rose, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.8% in November, which was also the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.16 in December, labour ministry data showed, up 0.01 point from the previous month's reading and matching a Reuters poll forecast of 1.16.

