Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in Jan - govt

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in January, while the availability of jobs increased to a 21-month-high, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in December, which was also the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.20 in January, labour ministry data showed, up 0.03 point from the previous month's 1.17 and higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.16.

The reading was the highest since 1.31 marked in April 2020.

For a table, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

