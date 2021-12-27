Japan's jobless rate rises to 2.8% in November

TOKYO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate rose to 2.8% in November, while the availability of jobs matched that of the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with 2.7% in October and a median forecast of 2.7% in a Reuters poll of economists.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.15 in November, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from the previous month and lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.16.

